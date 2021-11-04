National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.90% of National Vision worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

