National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 117.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36. National Instruments has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.