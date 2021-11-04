National Bank Financial Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$12.25

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

PSYTF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

