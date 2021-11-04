National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSU opened at C$45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.67. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.33.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

