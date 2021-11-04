Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NBRV stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

