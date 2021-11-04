mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Nov 4th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $18.08 million and $4.80 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00050536 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00238136 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00097041 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

