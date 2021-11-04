MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €41.19 ($48.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.57. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

