Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

