Morgan Stanley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $66.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE AA opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

