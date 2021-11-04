Morgan Stanley Purchases 103,399 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $95,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

