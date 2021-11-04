Morgan Stanley Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $154.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $165.15. 26,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $95.13 and a 12 month high of $166.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

