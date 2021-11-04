Morgan Stanley Buys 397,114 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 361.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of F5 Networks worth $94,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

