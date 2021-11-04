Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $97,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.71 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

