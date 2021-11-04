Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

