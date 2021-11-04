Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,046,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of Mondelez International worth $877,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 141,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

