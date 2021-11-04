Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $7,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 392,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

