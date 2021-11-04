MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.