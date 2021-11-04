MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

