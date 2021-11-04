MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $185.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

