MML Investors Services LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $325.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $327.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

