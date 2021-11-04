MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in The Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

