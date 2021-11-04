MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

