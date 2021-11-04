Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 23.4% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $172.48 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

