MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 634,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiMedx Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDXG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

