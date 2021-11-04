Millennium Management LLC Purchases 256,163 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,163 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $96,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.62 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,075 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

