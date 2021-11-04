Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.97% of National Retail Properties worth $80,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

