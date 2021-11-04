Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 61.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $113,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $51.86 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.