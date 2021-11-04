Millennium Management LLC Acquires 39,694 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $91,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

