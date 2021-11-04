MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.