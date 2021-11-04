Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $333.09. 287,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,182,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $334.90. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

