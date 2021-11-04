Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNAP stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

