MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 3.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $26,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

