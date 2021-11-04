MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16,090.5% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 9,334,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,052. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.