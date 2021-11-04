Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 40,768 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 291,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $314.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

