Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 128,987 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 118,336.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,987 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

