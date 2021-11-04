Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 123,414 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 141,855.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,414 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Amundi bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,407,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,709 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

