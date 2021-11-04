Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 106,017.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.05 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.99 and a 200-day moving average of $418.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

