Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $9.26 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 118,658.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

