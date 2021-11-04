Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 40,744 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 140,496.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,093,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $228.14 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

