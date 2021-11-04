Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 160,434 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 118,840.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,434 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 163,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 639.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,679,000 after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $96.38 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.