MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,262,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 56,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

