MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 11,146 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

