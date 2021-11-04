MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $837.88 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $821.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.98 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.59.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

