Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Merus has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

