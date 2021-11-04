Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 16,501 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 799.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

