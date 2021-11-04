Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 85.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,908 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 44.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

