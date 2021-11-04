Merit Financial Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.46 and a 12-month high of $301.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

