Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.03 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

