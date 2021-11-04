Meridian Management Co. Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.