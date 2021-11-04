Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. 652,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

